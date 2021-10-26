5th Circ. Told To Stand By Nixing Of Texas Latex Dancer Fee

By Asha Glover (October 26, 2021, 5:47 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit should reject a rehearing bid filed by the Texas comptroller to reconsider its finding that a rule imposing a fee on clubs whose dancers cover themselves with liquid latex was unconstitutional, an adult entertainment business association said. The Texas Entertainment Association Inc. on Monday disputed state Comptroller Glenn Hegar's argument that the charge is a tax, not a fee, and that the case is barred by the Tax Injunction Act, or TIA, in a response to the comptroller's en banc petition. The TIA generally bars federal courts from deciding state tax issues where state courts can offer a...

