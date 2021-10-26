Hartford Tells 2nd Circ. To Nix Hospitality Co.'s COVID-19 Suit

By Ben Zigterman (October 26, 2021, 4:14 PM EDT) -- A Hartford unit asked the Second Circuit to reaffirm a trial court's dismissal of a New York hospitality group's COVID-19 coverage lawsuit, noting that its fellow federal appeals courts have so far sided with insurers in such cases. Hartford Fire Insurance Co. said Monday that the New York federal judge — and all others in the state that have ruled in similar suits — correctly found that the coronavirus didn't cause an insurable direct physical loss or damage to SA Hospitality Group's properties. "SA Hospitality's restaurants were not closed to customers because of any physical loss or physical damage to property. The orders...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS