NJ Atty Must Face Claims Case Mishandled Amid Pandemic

By Bill Wichert (October 26, 2021, 4:38 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge on Tuesday refused to dismiss allegations that an attorney mishandled a medical malpractice action before his then-client claims the lawyer coerced her to accept an unfavorable settlement at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. After previously nixing his bid to toss Barbara Bok's entire legal malpractice suit, Superior Court Judge Lisa M. Adubato shot down Anthony Pope's attempt to erase what he called "speculative" allegations regarding how he handled her underlying suit. That suit was settled midtrial for $600,000 after a juror became sick, presumably with COVID-19 symptoms. Judge Adubato, for example, declined to throw out...

