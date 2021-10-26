Construction Co. Urges Texas Justices To Undo $1.1M Award

By Michelle Casady (October 26, 2021, 7:11 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday zeroed in on whether it should apply substantial compliance or strict compliance in reviewing the contracts underlying a $1.1 million dispute over a soured deal to build a Louisiana chlor-alkali plant. James Construction Group LLC and its parent company Primoris Services Corp. are challenging the Fourteenth Court of Appeals' December 2019 ruling affirming the award for Westlake Chemical Corp. A jury found James had breached the contract through lax safety policies that caused the death of one worker and injured dozens of others. On appeal, James Construction has argued Westlake didn't strictly comply with three...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS