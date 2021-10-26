DOJ Accuses Kaiser Of $1B Medicare Fraud, Fake Diagnoses

By Hannah Albarazi (October 26, 2021, 10:26 PM EDT) -- Kaiser Permanente defrauded Medicare out of about $1 billion by pressuring physicians to bolster patients' medical records with bogus diagnoses, the U.S. Department of Justice alleged in California federal court Monday, throwing its weight behind a half-dozen False Claims Act suits brought by whistleblowers over the past decade. Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc. and its entities deny the DOJ's allegations that they routinely submitted inaccurate diagnosis codes for their Medicare Advantage beneficiaries from 2009 through 2018, netting it about $1 billion in additional payouts. But the government contends in its complaint-in-intervention filed Monday that "Kaiser obtained these payments by systematically altering...

