9th Circ. Snuffs Dealers' German Car Co. Antitrust MDL

By Linda Chiem (October 26, 2021, 8:28 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit said Tuesday that car dealerships didn't have enough facts to plausibly allege there was an overarching conspiracy among German auto giants to control diesel emissions system specifications and steel prices to unreasonably restrain trade in violation of U.S. antitrust law. A three-judge panel of the appeals court affirmed U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer's October 2020 dismissal of the car dealerships' proposed class claims that Audi AG, BMW AG, Volkswagen AG, Porsche AG and Daimler AG colluded to promote so-called "clean diesel" emissions technology instead of electric vehicles, to coordinate the manufacturer suggested retail prices, or MSRPs, on...

