Blank Rome Snags Family Law Atty For Fort Lauderdale Office

By Madison Arnold (October 27, 2021, 1:17 PM EDT) -- Blank Rome has added a matrimonial and family law attorney from Aronsohn Weiner Salerno & Kaufman PC to its Fort Lauderdale, Florida, office. The firm announced Tuesday that it hired Holly W. Kimmel as an of counsel. Kimmel is also a certified divorce coach and has a master's degree in social work. She is both a litigator and mediator and her practice focuses on prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, divorce proceedings, equitable distribution of assets, alimony, child custody, parenting time, and related support matters, according to Blank Rome's announcement. Many of her clients are women, and she'll be tasked with establishing a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS