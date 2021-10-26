NHL Fines Blackhawks $2M After Jenner & Block Investigation

By Zachary Zagger (October 26, 2021, 9:55 PM EDT) -- The National Hockey League fined the Chicago Blackhawks $2 million and the team's general managers stepped down Tuesday following the release of an investigation report by Jenner & Block LLP that found the team failed to "promptly and thoroughly investigate" a sexual assault allegation by a player against a former video coach. The Jenner & Block investigation, led by partner Reid Schar — who was a former assistant U.S. attorney and is co-chair of the firm's litigation department, found that the team violated its own sexual harassment policies when it failed to address a sexual assault allegation against former video coach...

