NY Appeals Court Revives Suit Over Child's Ice Rink Injury

By Jonathan Capriel (October 26, 2021, 8:23 PM EDT) -- A New York state appeals court on Tuesday revived a personal injury suit by a mother whose 7-year-old daughter's thumb was torn off at a temporary ice rink, finding there is a factual dispute over whether the owners and operators negligently maintained and constructed the rink. The five-judge panel reinstated Risa Morley's lawsuit that sought damages for her daughter's hand injury from the owners and operators of the ice rink, BPP St Owner LLC and IRE Crown Rinks LLC. Specifically, Morley's expert witness — Brian O'Rourke, a licensed professional engineer in the state of New York with a bachelor's degree in...

