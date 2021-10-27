NYC Hotel Sues Insurers Over Homeless Families' Damages

By Joyce Hanson (October 27, 2021, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A New York City boutique hotel has hit its insurers with a federal lawsuit demanding they cover more than $1 million in property damage that the hotel sustained after contracting with the city to lodge homeless families, saying its policy promises to pay for direct physical losses. The MAve Hotel on Madison Avenue, owned by MAve Hotel Investors LLC, filed its complaint on Tuesday against certain underwriters at the Lloyd's of London marketplace and specialty insurer HDI Global Specialty SE, which is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. MAve asserted that the insurers are on the hook to pay for extensive damages that...

