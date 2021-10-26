Cincinnati Sees Case Tossed After Evidence Was Scrapped

By Angela Childers (October 26, 2021, 9:26 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge held that case dismissal was an appropriate sanction against Cincinnati Insurance Co., after its policyholder scrapped a machine that it claimed a Caterpillar unit broke when it caused a power surge. Cincinnati Insurance Co.'s lawsuit alleging Progress Rail Services Corp. caused a power outage that broke machines it insured was dismissed over destroyed evidence. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow on Monday dismissed with prejudice Cincinnati's suit, which alleged that Progress Rail Services Corp. caused a power outage that broke machines it insured at Midstate Manufacturing Co. and was responsible for the damage. ...

