VideoShare Says 10 Hours Is Too Short For Google IP Trial

By Dave Simpson (October 26, 2021, 10:52 PM EDT) -- VideoShare LLC said there is "no possible way" that a 10-hour time limit on testimony at trial will allow it to competently present its case that Google and YouTube infringe its video-sharing patent, objecting Tuesday to U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright's scheduling order. VideoShare says it has 19 hours of testimony to present, based in part on deposition excerpts that have already been cut down drastically, but that it could make 16 hours of testimony work if necessary. The 10 hours each that the Texas federal judge allotted both Google and VideoShare is not going to work, the company argued...

