9th Circ. Revives Noncitizen Bias Suit Against Spanish Bank

By Grace Dixon (October 27, 2021, 1:41 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit revived a putative class action accusing a multinational Spanish bank in California of discriminating against noncitizens, ruling that two applicants were harmed by a policy that barred them from opening accounts online. A three-judge panel found on Tuesday that Amitabho Chattopadhyay and Vitalii Tymchyshyn have standing to bring their suit alleging that BBVA USA's policy requiring noncitizens to appear in person to open free checking accounts contravened federal and California discrimination laws. "Plaintiffs have a legally protected interest in making contracts free of citizenship discrimination," the panel said. "Whereas BBVA allows U.S. citizens to apply for a new...

