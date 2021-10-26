Popular Twitter User Hit With TRO Over Penny Stock Ploy

By Hailey Konnath (October 26, 2021, 11:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday convinced a New York federal judge to freeze the assets of a popular Twitter user accused of running a $3.4 million scheme in which he manipulated stocks using the social media app. U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel signed off on the temporary restraining order and order to show cause against Steven M. Gallagher, who goes by the handle @AlexDelarge6553 on Twitter. Per the order, Gallagher must convince the court as to why an order shouldn't be issued blocking him from violating securities laws, freezing his assets and barring him from destroying evidence. Gallagher has...

