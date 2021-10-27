DOL Wins Bid To Replace Trustee For Teamsters Health Plan

By Beverly Banks (October 27, 2021, 3:24 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge granted the U.S. Department of Labor's request to replace a trustee of a Teamsters-affiliated health care plan with an independent fiduciary, saying the trustee used the fund's assets for personal expenses. U.S. District Judge Pamela A. Barker approved Labor Secretary Marty Walsh's preliminary injunction bid in an order Tuesday, saying Robert Kavalec, the former trustee of Teamsters Fleet Owners Insurance Fund, had resigned and appointed Alley M. Pesto as his successor. But Judge Barker ruled that Pesto was not qualified for the position and Kavalec had made the appointment for his own personal gain. The judge denied...

