Chinese Tutoring Co. Investors Seek Final OK For $7.5M Deal

By Katryna Perera (October 27, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A group of investors in China-based TAL Education Group have asked a New York federal judge for final approval of a $7.5 million settlement they reached with the company to resolve claims that TAL secretly controlled two companies in which it had invested. The $7.5 million deal will be a non-reversionary cash payment — meaning the deal cannot be renegotiated after all claimants have come forward — and according to the investors' memorandum, it is one of the top 10 securities class action recoveries against a China-based company. The investors told the court on Tuesday that final approval should be granted,...

