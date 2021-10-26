Timeshare Co. Settles Part Of False Ad Suit With 'Exit' Firms

By Melissa Angell (October 26, 2021, 10:44 PM EDT) -- Timeshare company Bluegreen Vacation said Tuesday that it inked a confidential settlement with certain timeshare exit companies that resolves claims that the companies are falsely advertising their services to help release consumers from their binding timeshare contracts in a "timeshare exit scheme." Bluegreen Vacation reached its agreement with Square One Development Group and other exit firms accused of perpetuating the scheme. Square One Development assists timeshare purchasers by specializing in timeshare help and exit management strategies, according to its webpage. The Square One defendants included in the settlement are Square One Development Group Inc., Square One Holding Group Inc., Consumer Law...

