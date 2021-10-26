Jay-Z Invokes Macy's 'Shop-And-Frisk' At Perfume Profit Trial

By Frank G. Runyeon (October 26, 2021, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Jay-Z's counsel raised a 2013 racial profiling scandal at Macy's as a defense to a perfumer's allegations he failed to promote his cologne at trial on Tuesday after a former perfume executive told a New York state jury that the department store felt "snubbed" by Jay-Z. On Monday and Tuesday, former Parlux Fragrances LLC president Donald Loftus testified before New York State Supreme Court Justice Andrew Borrok to support the company's claim that the rap mogul's behavior cost Parlux millions of dollars in lost sales in its bid for $18 million in damages, before facing cross-examination that highlighted a racial profiling scandal...

