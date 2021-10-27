Pharmacy Exec Asks Full 1st Circ. To Toss Meningitis Case

By Chris Villani (October 27, 2021, 10:57 AM EDT) -- The co-owner of a defunct compounding pharmacy at the center of a deadly 2012 meningitis outbreak asked the full First Circuit on Tuesday to review his conviction for allegedly defrauding the FDA, again arguing that the crime was legally impossible since the industry lacked oversight at the time. Gregory Conigliaro said a First Circuit panel got it wrong when it reinstated his conviction related to the outbreak at the New England Compounding Center. That appellate ruling reversed U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns, who had tossed the conviction in June 2019 on the theory of legal impossibility, even as he acknowledged having never...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS