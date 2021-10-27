Conservation Group Aims To Stop Ill. Airport Expansion

By Morgan Conley (October 27, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT) -- A Chicago-area airport's expansion project would permanently destroy the state's "vanishingly rare" and iconic prairie land, and eliminate critical habitat for an endangered bee species, a conservation group told an Illinois federal court in a new complaint. Natural Land Institute sued the operator of the Chicago Rockford International Airport on Tuesday, as well as several federal agencies — including the Department of the Interior and Department of Transportation — alleging they violated the National Environmental Policy Act by moving forward with an airport expansion project that would destroy the Bell Bowl Prairie. The group argued the court must step in to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS