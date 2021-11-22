Coverage In Baldwin Shooting May Be Wanting, Experts Say

By Shane Dilworth (November 22, 2021, 1:34 PM EST) -- The recent filing of two California lawsuits by crew members who witnessed the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the "Rust'' film set will undoubtedly have the companies named as defendants scrambling for insurance coverage, which could be insufficient for the potential damages in play, legal experts say. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot last month while filming "Rust" at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) "Rust" chief lighting technician Serge Svetnoy and script supervisor Mamie Mitchell are both seeking emotional damages over the Oct. 21 incident in which actor and producer Alec...

