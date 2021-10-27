Google Stole Genius' Lyric Transcriptions, 2nd Circ. Told

By Rachel Scharf (October 27, 2021, 4:21 PM EDT) -- An attorney for lyrics website Genius urged the Second Circuit on Wednesday to revive a lawsuit accusing Google of pilfering its content, arguing that Genius has contractual ownership over song transcriptions and simply wants to protect its "substantial investment." In oral arguments before an appellate panel, Marion R. Harris of Pryor Cashman LLP said a Brooklyn federal judge was wrong to ax Genius' December 2019 suit aiming to stop the Alphabet Inc. unit's alleged practice of using Genius-compiled lyrics in its own "information boxes" when users search for a song. U.S. District Judge Margo K. Brodie found in August 2020 that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS