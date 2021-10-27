3rd Circ. Seems Open To Reviving Prudential Fraud Claims

By Bill Wichert (October 27, 2021, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit panel seemed inclined Wednesday to revive class claims alleging Prudential Financial Inc. duped investors about negative mortality trends and the need to increase reserves, with the judges probing the disparity between remarks by the company's chief financial officer and the financial results it announced about two months later. In grilling a Prudential attorney about the remarks by CFO Kenneth Tanji and related issues, the three-judge panel appeared likely to sign off on a bid by lead plaintiff City of Warren Police and Fire Retirement System to overturn a New Jersey federal court ruling last year tossing its proposed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS