DOT Slams Class Cert. Bid In Hiring Bias Action

By Ryan Harroff (October 27, 2021, 9:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation has slammed a proposed class's certification bid in a hiring bias suit alleging the Federal Aviation Administration prioritized African Americans for air traffic control jobs, arguing the case is being presented as a race issue only because the plaintiffs know college students are not protected by the Civil Rights Act. In a memorandum in opposition filed in D.C. federal court Tuesday, the department said its 2014 decision to invalidate test scores from members of the Federal Aviation Administration's Collegiate Training Initiative program and to add a biographical assessment to its application did not cause an injury to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS