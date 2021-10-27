Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Suggests BCBS Members Steer Antitrust Claim Funds

By Bryan Koenig (October 27, 2021, 5:24 PM EDT) -- An Alabama federal judge said Wednesday that he was unlikely to shift the claims administration process for the $2.67 billion deal resolving subscriber antitrust claims against the Blue Cross Blue Shield network in the way suggested by the U.S. Department of Labor to protect health plans.

U.S. District Judge R. David Proctor said during a remotely held hearing that he was leaning "heavily" against making the claims administrator decide how to dole out funds, preferring instead to leave it up to health plan members to litigate any concerns they may have that employers are not properly distributing money flowing to plans...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!