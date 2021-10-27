Judge Suggests BCBS Members Steer Antitrust Claim Funds

By Bryan Koenig (October 27, 2021, 5:24 PM EDT) -- An Alabama federal judge said Wednesday that he was unlikely to shift the claims administration process for the $2.67 billion deal resolving subscriber antitrust claims against the Blue Cross Blue Shield network in the way suggested by the U.S. Department of Labor to protect health plans. U.S. District Judge R. David Proctor said during a remotely held hearing that he was leaning "heavily" against making the claims administrator decide how to dole out funds, preferring instead to leave it up to health plan members to litigate any concerns they may have that employers are not properly distributing money flowing to plans...

