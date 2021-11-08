DOL Moves To Ditch Religious Bias Carveout For Contractors

By Vin Gurrieri (November 8, 2021, 9:58 AM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor on Monday proposed scrapping a controversial Trump administration rule that gave faith-based government contractors wide latitude to sidestep anti-discrimination laws. The U.S. Department of Labor on Monday proposed rescinding a Trump-era rule that gave faith-based government contractors wide latitude to sidestep anti-discrimination laws. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, a suboffice within the Labor Department that polices bias among federal contractors, issued a proposed rule to repeal regulations issued in the waning days of the Trump administration that afforded religious contractors the same carveout from anti-discrimination obligations that churches, religious schools...

