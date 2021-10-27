German Co. Tells CIT Climate Change Taxes Aren't Subsidies

By Morgan Conley (October 27, 2021, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A German steel part exporter has challenged countervailing duties imposed by the U.S. government, urging the U.S. Court of International Trade to find that taxes and fees collected by the European Union and Germany for the fight against climate change are not subsidies that give the company an unfair advantage. BGH Edelstahl Siegen GmbH told the CIT in a motion for judgment on the agency record Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Commerce mistook provisions of climate change measures enacted by the German government and the European Union as illegal subsidies. But, in reality, those measures are actually tax increases intended...

