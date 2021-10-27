Nike Infringed 'Cool Compression' TM, Pa. Jury Says

By Matthew Santoni (October 27, 2021, 11:43 AM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal jury found Wednesday that Nike infringed Philadelphia-area sportswear company Lontex Corp.'s trademarked "cool compression" branded clothing. Nike infringed Philadelphia-area sportswear company Lontex's "cool compression" trademark, a Pennsylvania federal jury found Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton) The Philadelphia jury said Nike had willfully infringed the "cool compression" trademark by using the phrase for its own sportswear, had contributed to other companies infringing the trademark, and hadn't shown that its use of the phrase could be considered fair use under copyright law, according to the verdict sheet Wednesday morning. Lontex sued in 2018, alleging that Nike violated the Lanham Act by...

