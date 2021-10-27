Calif. Again Fines El Super Grocery Chain Over COVID Leave

By Craig Clough (October 27, 2021, 5:29 PM EDT) -- California's labor regulator Tuesday fined El Super grocery stores over $1.16 million for allegedly failing to provide paid sick leave to workers impacted by COVID-19, marking the second time this year the chain was cited by the office for the purported violations. The California Labor Commissioner's Office said an investigation revealed the grocery chain failed to provide or delayed supplemental paid sick leave or other benefits to 240 workers at 38 locations, with some employees being forced to work while sick or told to apply for unemployment while quarantining. The office levied nearly $448,000 in fines in July against El Super...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS