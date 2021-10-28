Oil Execs Face Hill Heat Over Alleged Climate Deceptions

By Keith Goldberg (October 28, 2021, 8:08 PM EDT) -- Executives of global oil giants on Thursday largely ducked congressional questions about their companies' alleged roles in concealing the climate change risks of fossil fuels, while Democratic leaders vowed to subpoena them for additional information. At a six-hour hearing before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, CEOs of ExxonMobil Corp., Chevron Corp. and the U.S. units of BP PLC and Royal Dutch Shell PLC largely focused on touting their current efforts to decarbonize their businesses, as Democratic members of the committee questioned them about their history in fighting climate policy and their commitment to cutting greenhouse gas emissions. That did...

