11th Circ. Won't Revive VoIP 911 Fee Fight Against AT&T Unit

By Jasmin Jackson (October 27, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel rejected four 911 districts' bid to collect unpaid emergency call fees from an AT&T subsidiary, backing a Federal Communications Commission ruling that local governments can't charge Voice over Internet Protocol services more than traditional phone lines. In a published opinion issued on Tuesday, U.S. Circuit Judge Robin S. Rosenbaum doubled down on an October 2019 FCC ruling that prevented state, local and tribal governments from charging VoIP providers higher emergency service charges than non-VoIP providers. According to Judge Rosenbaum, Autauga County Emergency Management Communication District and three fellow Alabama-based 911 districts can't collect alleged unpaid emergency call...

