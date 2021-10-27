Understanding A Company's Duty To Prep For Depositions

By Charles Steenburg, Jason Balich and Alexandra Kim (October 27, 2021, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Companies litigating in federal district court, including those engaged in patent litigation, are deposed under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 30(b)(6) all the time. Rule 30(b)(6) requires that the party taking the deposition provide a notice of corporate deposition that lists topics on which testimony is sought, and requires that the company noticed for deposition prepare one or more representatives to testify as to the company's knowledge on those topics.[1] But how much preparation meets the rule's requirements? And what if you, as your company's representative, or someone you have prepared for their deposition, were not in fact prepared to answer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS