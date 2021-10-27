Pakistan Says Miner's $6B Award Case Can't Proceed In US

By Joyce Hanson (October 27, 2021, 9:28 PM EDT) -- Pakistan is urging a D.C. federal court to toss litigation to enforce a $6 billion arbitral award stemming from a mining dispute, pointing to a parallel ruling in the British Virgin Islands concluding that the country didn't consent to enforcement of the award outside its own courts. The court should pause mining company Tethyan Copper Co. Pty. Ltd.'s petition to enforce the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes award during the pendency of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan's ICSID annulment proceedings, the country said Tuesday in a motion to stay. Alternatively, Pakistan argued, the court should entirely dismiss Tethyan's petition...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS