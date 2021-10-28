Texas Justices Must Define Pipeline In BlueStone Royalty Row

By Katie Buehler (October 28, 2021, 5:52 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court debated Thursday what constitutes a pipeline in a dispute involving between a Barnett Shale mineral interest owner and BlueStone Natural Resources over the deduction of transportation costs from the mineral owner's royalties. Tarrant County, Texas, mineral owner Nettye Engler Energy LP encouraged the justices during oral arguments to adopt its interpretation of a pipeline, which would only encompass large transportation pipelines, and reinstate a trial court's summary judgment ruling that BlueStone Natural Resources II LLC couldn't deduct post-production costs from royalty payments until the gas reached such pipelines. BlueStone contends its gathering system that moves the gas...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS