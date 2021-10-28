Texas Justices Question Purpose Of Debating Chick-Fil-A Ban

By Katie Buehler (October 28, 2021, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Thursday grappled with understanding what type of lawsuits are allowed under a state law prohibiting governmental entities from discriminating against companies based on their membership in or support of a religious organization, in a case challenging San Antonio's decision not to allow Chick-fil-A in its airport. San Antonio residents Patrick Von Dohlen, Brian Greco, Kevin Jason Khattar, Michael Knuffke and Daniel Petri told the state's high court during oral arguments that they met the pleading standards and should be allowed to continue their lawsuit against the city under Chapter 2400 of the Texas Government Code....

