Justices Signal Interest In Foreign Arb. Doc Bid Case

By Caroline Simson (October 27, 2021, 4:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed an order obligating an American unit of auto parts maker ZF Group to turn over information for use in a billion-dollar arbitration in Germany, in a case that has raised a question of significant interest to international arbitration practitioners. The justices signed off on the request by ZF Automotive US Inc. to pause the order issued by a Michigan federal judge in August, in which the company was ordered to turn over documents to Hong Kong electronics manufacturer Luxshare Ltd. for use in the arbitration expected to be filed later this year. A deadline...

