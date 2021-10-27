BREAKING: Giant Eagle Strikes Deal To Leave Ohio Opioid Bellwether

By Emily Field (October 27, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Pharmacy chain Giant Eagle on Wednesday said it had reached a settlement to end allegations that its opioid practices contributed to a public nuisance in two Ohio counties and to leave the first-ever federal jury trial against pharmacies in the opioid litigation, according to sources familiar with the matter. The amount of the deal has yet to be disclosed. Representatives for Giant Eagle, a regional pharmacy chain, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Counsel for Giant Eagle verbally announced the settlement Wednesday morning, according to counsel for the counties, Mark Lanier of The Lanier Law Firm. The pharmacy chain is...

