Facebook Hit With Investor Suit Over Whistleblower Claims

By Sarah Jarvis (October 27, 2021, 7:43 PM EDT) -- A Facebook investor filed a proposed securities class action Wednesday accusing the social media giant of a host of misrepresentations regarding enforcement of its speech policies, its user growth and other metrics, weeks after a whistleblower came forward with similar allegations. Facebook was hit with a proposed securities class action Wednesday, in the wake of whistleblower allegations regarding the company's enforcement of its speech policies. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Investor Wee Ann Ngian pointed to recently revealed accusations from whistleblower and former company product manager Frances Haugen that Facebook Inc. gave preferential treatment to high-profile users, among other things. News reports published in...

