Travelers Wants Swiss Re To Help Pay City's $3.2M Damage

By Shawn Rice (October 27, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A Swiss Re Group entity should cover most or all of $3.2 million in property damage to the City of Pacifica, California, that was caused by a subcontractor's negligent pipeline installation work, a Travelers unit said in a suit filed Wednesday. A Travelers unit claims a Swiss Re entity should pay for $3.2 million in property damage that a subcontractor they insured caused to the city of Pacifica, California. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt) Travelers Property Casualty Co. of America says First Specialty Insurance Co. should cover its part of the damage caused by work done by their mutual insured Sierra Mountain Construction Inc. during construction of...

