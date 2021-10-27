Schwab Clients Denied Class Cert. In Trade Orders Suit

By Hannah Albarazi (October 27, 2021, 9:12 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Wednesday denied Charles Schwab clients' bid for class certification in their securities suit accusing the financial services giant of violating its duty to get them the "best execution" on trade orders by intentionally concealing an agreement routing trade orders through UBS Securities LLC. The Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. clients — who filed suit in 2016 claiming the brokerage failed to tell them it had signed an agreement to route nondirected trading orders to UBS and receive tens of millions of dollars in exchange — failed to provide class-wide proof that they relied on Schwab's alleged misrepresentations,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS