Allianz Unit Beats Consultancy's Virus Coverage Suit

By Ben Zigterman (October 29, 2021, 2:32 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge dismissed a COVID-19 coverage suit from a business consultancy and a property management company against an Allianz unit, finding that their losses from the pandemic must be physical to be covered. In dismissing the suit from PS Business Management and CJA Nola Realty, which operates an office in New Orleans for PS, U.S. District Judge Martin L.C. Feldman agreed Wednesday that Fireman's Fund Insurance Co.'s denial of coverage was "objectively reasonable." A 2006 Fifth Circuit decision and New York law, under which this suit was interpreted, both require "direct physical loss or damage" to be physical and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS