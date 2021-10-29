Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Allianz Unit Beats Consultancy's Virus Coverage Suit

By Ben Zigterman (October 29, 2021, 2:32 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge dismissed a COVID-19 coverage suit from a business consultancy and a property management company against an Allianz unit, finding that their losses from the pandemic must be physical to be covered.

In dismissing the suit from PS Business Management and CJA Nola Realty, which operates an office in New Orleans for PS, U.S. District Judge Martin L.C. Feldman agreed Wednesday that Fireman's Fund Insurance Co.'s denial of coverage was "objectively reasonable."

A 2006 Fifth Circuit decision and New York law, under which this suit was interpreted, both require "direct physical loss or damage" to be physical and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!