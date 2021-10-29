Contractors Can Preserve Rights Amid Vax Mandate Rollout

By Shlomo Katz and Andrew Crawford (October 29, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- When President Joe Biden issued his Sept. 9 Executive Order on Ensuring Adequate COVID Safety Protocols for Federal Contractors — E.O. No. 14042 — directing the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force to come up with a vaccination mandate for government contractors, he expressly made the new requirement applicable to "new contracts." This is how President Barack Obama before him worded his executive orders creating new labor law requirements for government contractors: for example, the contractor minimum wage and paid sick leave executive orders. The simple reason for this is that any new requirement the government imposes on a contractor may be a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS