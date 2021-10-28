Gun Accessory Shop Denies Selling Illegal Silencers

By Brett Barrouquere (October 28, 2021, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The owner of a gun accessory shop in Georgia is suing the U.S. government after federal agents raided his warehouse, confiscated his business and the company's website, and accused the company of selling illegal silencers for guns. In a suit filed Wednesday in the Northern District of Georgia, Hawk Innovative Tech LLC said it was making and selling "firearm solvent traps" to help when shooting in the rain or other muddy conditions. Hawk Innovative Tech, owned by Wayne Hawkins and his wife Catherine, said the Department of Justice's Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives made a mistake about the company's...

