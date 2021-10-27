Retired Judge To Serve As Long Island Diocese Claims Rep

By Leslie Pappas (October 27, 2021, 7:48 PM EDT) -- Retired Bankruptcy Judge Robert E. Gerber will serve as legal representative for future sex abuse claimants in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rockville Centre's bankruptcy case, a judge ruled Wednesday, accepting the candidate that the diocese had requested. The Diocese of Rockville Centre filed for Chapter 11 protection in the Southern District of New York a year ago. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelley C. Chapman granted the debtor's motion in a written order signed Wednesday, overruling all objections. The diocese asked in September for an order appointing Gerber to represent future sex abuse claims, saying it was critical that...

