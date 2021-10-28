Fla. Businessman Can't Cut Sentence In Giuliani-Linked Case

By Max Jaeger (October 28, 2021, 2:32 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge said Wednesday that COVID-19 risks don't warrant shortening a one-year prison sentence for a Florida businessman who pled guilty over a $2.3 million fraud scheme linked to Rudy Giuliani. In an order, U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken rejected David Correia's COVID-19 concerns and said the court already considered his Crohn's disease when it handed him a sentence "well below" the nonbinding guidelines range of 33-41 months in prison. "Correia has served a little more than seven months of a twelve-month sentence," the judge wrote, echoing the government's contention he should ride out the rest of...

