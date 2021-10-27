Judge To Recuse Self From Ex-Trump Aide's Suit Against FBI

By Khorri Atkinson (October 27, 2021, 9:39 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge indicated Wednesday that she intended to recuse herself from a case that Trump 2016 campaign adviser Carter Page filed last year against the U.S. Department of Justice, the FBI and several former top-ranking bureau officials, citing her longtime friendship with an attorney for one of the defendants. U.S. District Judge Florence Y. Pan, a former D.C. federal prosecutor who served on the D.C. Superior Court before joining the federal bench last month, told attorneys during a teleconference hearing that she had been friends for about 27 years with Arnold & Porter partner Amy Jeffress. The attorney is...

