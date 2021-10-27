Riddell Beats Suit Over Ex-High School Footballer's Suicide

By Craig Clough (October 27, 2021, 10:07 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge Wednesday voiced "grave concerns" about head trauma in football but allowed helmet maker Riddell to end a suit by the mother of a former high school player who suffered concussive brain damage and died of suicide, saying she had not connected her son's injuries to the company's products. While U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman noted several reports and documentaries about the danger that tackle football poses to players by potentially causing chronic traumatic encephalopathy, he said plaintiff Letitia Wilbourn didn't provide enough evidence that the Riddell helmets her son DuQuan Myers wore contributed to his suicide...

