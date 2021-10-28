Real Estate Rumors: Elizabeth Hagins, PwC, Robert Moser

By Andrew McIntyre (October 28, 2021, 7:29 PM EDT) -- An entity managed by investor Elizabeth Hagins has purchased an apartment complex in Boca Raton, Florida, for $43 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Thursday. The deal is for BelAire Tower Apartments, a 184-unit complex, and the seller is an entity managed by investor Jonathan Shechtman, according to the report. Chicago-based Hightower Advisors has reached a deal to sublease 30,156 square feet in New York from PricewaterhouseCoopers, Commercial Observer reported Thursday. The company is subleasing space at 300 Madison Ave., which is owned by Brookfield Properties, and asking rent for the sublease deal was $90 a square foot, according to...

