Coke's Piña Colada Fanta Not The Real Thing, Suit Says

By Craig Clough (October 28, 2021, 9:39 PM EDT) -- The Coca-Cola Company was hit with false ad claims Thursday in New York federal court over its assertions that piña colada-flavored Fanta is 100% naturally flavored, with a customer alleging in a proposed class action that the drink's distinctive flavor is accomplished with some artificial flavors. The suit from plaintiff Janie Hawkins claims that laboratory tests indicate the drink includes DL-malic acid, which is an artificial flavor commercially made from petroleum products. The Coca-Cola Company, which owns the Fanta brand, further dupes customers by making the drink have a cloudy appearance similar to pineapple juice and adorns the labels with pictures...

