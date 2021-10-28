Gambia Rips Facebook's Objection In Myanmar Posts Row

By Ryan Harroff (October 28, 2021, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Gambia has torn into Facebook's objections to a magistrate judge's order that it turn over Myanmar officials' private communications in its suit seeking data on the country's alleged online incitement of genocide against the country's persecuted Rohingya Muslim minority, claiming the platform is attempting to hide behind misinterpretations of federal law to "bury evidence of genocidal intent." In its Wednesday response filed in D.C. federal court, the coastal West African nation said U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui correctly ruled that the Stored Communications Act did not prevent Facebook from disclosing posts and pages the platform deleted for violating its terms...

